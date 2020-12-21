United Way gives Student Engagement Grants to local schools

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) – Several organizations are receiving grants to help school-aged students.
United Way of the Wabash Valley is giving 7 different organizations grant money.
It's almost $30,000 in total through the youth success student engagement grant.
The money helps programs that enhance student engagement while in class.
Winners include:
Ben Franklin Elementary School
Hamiliton Center
Merom Methodist Church
Northeast East Elementary School
Sarah Scott Middle School
Southwest School Corporation
Vigo Virtual Success Academy
The Youth Success Council wants to invest in groups that believe in our community.