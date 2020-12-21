United Way gives Student Engagement Grants to local schools

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) – Several organizations are receiving grants to help school-aged students.

United Way of the Wabash Valley is giving 7 different organizations grant money.

It's almost $30,000 in total through the youth success student engagement grant.

The money helps programs that enhance student engagement while in class.

Winners include:

Ben Franklin Elementary School

Hamiliton Center

Merom Methodist Church

Northeast East Elementary School

Sarah Scott Middle School

Southwest School Corporation

Vigo Virtual Success Academy

The Youth Success Council wants to invest in groups that believe in our community.