United Way donates $50,000 to help the Next Step Foundation

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The United Way of the Wabash Valley dedicates itself to several causes. That includes fighting against drug abuse.
On Thursday, they made a major step in that goal.
The organization donated $50,000 to the Next Step Foundation.
Next Step gives people struggling with addiction a place of support.
Officials say the money will go towards training and certification of peer support services.
