United Way builds 'K-Packs' for area kids

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Around 27,000 kids will get help to prepare to start school.

It’s all thanks to a grant from Early Learning Indiana.

With the grant, The United Way of the Wabash Valley was able to put together “K-Packs.”

Those packs are designed for kids aged four to five.

The packs have a variety of items. They include things like: books, Play-doh, and activity guides.

Abby Desboro with the United Way said this is important for young kids because kindergarten sets a foundation going forward.

"We want to make sure that kids have the necessary skills. And these k-packs really help to develop those fine motor skills, letter and number skills, and things like that,” Desboro said.

United way adds they still need help reaching those who haven’t started Kindergarten yet.

If you are an organization and want to host a distribution site, you can do so here.