United Way awards over $500,000 to five Wabash Valley organizations

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Over half a million dollars will go back to help organizations in the Wabash Valley.
The United Way of the Wabash Valley awarded five organizations the grant money.
The grants will be used to support basic human needs brought on by COVID-19.
The grant opportunity was made possible from the second COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative Grant.
Recipients of the grant are:
- $11,587 for Catholic Charities of Terre Haute Foodbank
- $140,150 for the Housing Authority of the City of Terre Haute
- $33,700 for Parke County Resource Center
- $143,932 Reach Services Pathways for the Homeless.
- $187,622 for Mental Health America of West Central Indiana