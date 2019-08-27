United Way announces $150,000 investment to help Vigo County daycares and fight opioid addiction issues

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The United Way of the Wabash Valley dedicates itself to helping hard-working families in need.

On Tuesday, they made an announcement to help with that goal.

United Way announced it is making two investments in Vigo County.

They will donate around $100,000 for early childhood education. The money will be used to help local childcare facilities.

The facilities will apply for a grant through the United Way.

In order to be considered, the daycares will ave to focus on making sure kids have the skills they need to start kindergarten.

They will also look to help in the fight against opioid addiction.

The United Way will make around $50,000 available. It will be used to train and recruit specialists.