United Way and Wabash Valley Community Foundation issue grants to several local organizations

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - For the fourth week, The United Way of the Wabash Valley and the Wabash Valley Community Foundation has issued relief grants to several local organizations.
This is from the Wabash Valley COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.
Seven grants totaling over $33,000 were issued. Over the past four weeks, more than $204,000 has been issued to 45 organizations.
See the full list below.
---
- $5,000 for Brazil First United Methodist Church, Food Pantry – increase in need for food
- $5,000 for Camp Navigate - offset operational cost during closing
- $5,000 for Youth for Christ of the Wabash Valley – help cover operational cost while aiding in food distribution
- $3,900 for Friendship House – cover rent for residents who cannot afford due to current employment status; cleaning and household supplies for residents
- $5,000 for Clay County Humane Society – increase demand to care for animals
- $5,000 for Team of Mercy – increased mental health needs and volume of clients
- $5,000 for West Vigo Community Center – offset operational cost while they are prepping and serving meals to the community without income from sport/center related activity income
