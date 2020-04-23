United Way and Wabash Valley Community Foundation issue grants to several local organizations

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - For the fourth week, The United Way of the Wabash Valley and the Wabash Valley Community Foundation has issued relief grants to several local organizations.

This is from the Wabash Valley COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

Seven grants totaling over $33,000 were issued. Over the past four weeks, more than $204,000 has been issued to 45 organizations.

See the full list below.

