United Way and Success by Six build kindergarten readiness report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The United Way teamed up with Success by Six to put together a kindergarten readiness report.

The purpose of the report was to figure out what the community is doing to prepare kids for kindergarten.

They did this by testing a random sampling of kindergarten students in the Wabash Valley. This was to see how their social, emotional, and academic readiness was.

An early childhood administrator told us these results will go a long way to ensure our community provides the best education for pre-K students.

Officials say the kids tested did very well.