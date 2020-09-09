United Way Community Resource Drive goes virtual

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - An annual resource drive is going virtual this year.

The United Way of the Wabash Valley has kicked off the 2020 Annual Community Resource Drive.

The drive is a way to fight poverty.

It's also a way to move 10,000 families out of financial struggles.

Normally, the drive is in person. With the pandemic, the drive has gone completely virtual this year.

The Community Resource Drive has been part of the community for over 60 years. All funds raised will stay in the six-county service area.

In Indiana, those counties are Clay, Parke, Sulivan, Vermillion, and Vigo. In Illinois, this includes Clark County.