United States Post Office hiring for various positions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The coronavirus has forced millions of Americans out of their jobs.

There are however, some places hiring right now.

The United States Postal Service is accepting online applications right now.

Various positions are available from clerks, to handlers, to carriers.

Salaries range from $16.21 an hour to $18.56 an hour.

Applicants must have a driver's license and safe driving record.

To apply, you can follow the link.