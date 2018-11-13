Clear

United Methodist Village listed in compliance with IDPH

The United Methodist Village was listed as in compliance with the Illinois Department of Public Health

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 6:00 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - In July the city of Lawrenceville threatened to shut off non-essential utilities to United Methodist Village. That was because of overdue payments. It's an action that mayor Don Wagner did not want to see happen.

Wagner says, "I did not want to do that. But it was getting to the point where we were going to have to do something drastic."

The facility owed Lawrenceville $56,000. Wagner says United Methodist Village has since made major progress.

Wagner says, "They've been very good about getting bills paid. They're maybe a month behind. But that's nothing compared to what it was."

In July Wagner said he had very little communication with the village. He believes the new board has changed that.

Wagner explains, "Peggy Cummins is on the board and she and I talk every time there's any kind of misunderstanding or disagreement or a bill. We have a great report."

The village's improved relations with the city is not the only win for UMV.

Two reports from the Illinois Department of Public Health were recently released. Both show the north campus in compliance.

News 10 reached out to board member Brad Purcell.

He told News 10 via e-mail, "Moving in a positive direction. Working on a couple of possibilities to improve our situation ."

United Methodist Village appears to be working towards recovery. Wagner hopes that communication between the village and the city will continue.

Wagner says, "Reasonable people can work things out. It's just if somebody doesn't blow a gasket and that's the key. We're all in this together."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Robinson
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
24° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 12°
Rockville
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Casey
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 15°
Brazil
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Marshall
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Very Cold Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 11-13

Image

A snow squall warning? What does that mean?

Image

New food pantry opens in Terre Haute

Image

New exercise guidelines set for kids

Image

The Casey-Westfield Schools will get a school resource officer

Image

Snow is coming, Kevin will tell you when

Image

VCSC set to hold community meetings

Image

12 Under 40 honored in Terre Haute

Image

The latest Share Your Thanksgiving numbers

Image

Construction work to start on Locust Street

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming