United Methodist Village listed in compliance with IDPH

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - In July the city of Lawrenceville threatened to shut off non-essential utilities to United Methodist Village. That was because of overdue payments. It's an action that mayor Don Wagner did not want to see happen.

Wagner says, "I did not want to do that. But it was getting to the point where we were going to have to do something drastic."

The facility owed Lawrenceville $56,000. Wagner says United Methodist Village has since made major progress.

Wagner says, "They've been very good about getting bills paid. They're maybe a month behind. But that's nothing compared to what it was."

In July Wagner said he had very little communication with the village. He believes the new board has changed that.

Wagner explains, "Peggy Cummins is on the board and she and I talk every time there's any kind of misunderstanding or disagreement or a bill. We have a great report."

The village's improved relations with the city is not the only win for UMV.

Two reports from the Illinois Department of Public Health were recently released. Both show the north campus in compliance.

News 10 reached out to board member Brad Purcell.

He told News 10 via e-mail, "Moving in a positive direction. Working on a couple of possibilities to improve our situation ."

United Methodist Village appears to be working towards recovery. Wagner hopes that communication between the village and the city will continue.

Wagner says, "Reasonable people can work things out. It's just if somebody doesn't blow a gasket and that's the key. We're all in this together."