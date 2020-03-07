United Campus Ministries to host 'Chili Fest'

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A bowl of chili can support United Campus Ministries.
The organization is hosting it's annual 'Chili Fest' at Saint Mark United Church of Christ.
It's located on Fruitridge Avenue in Terre Haute.
Chili fest is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and it's not just chili on the menu!
You can also get hot dogs and baked potatoes.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids under six.
College students can get tickets for $5 with their school ID.
This is a major fundraiser for United Campus Ministries.
It serves Wabash Valley college students with a food pantry and other activities.
