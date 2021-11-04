Union leaders say staff shortage could lead to dangerous situations at Terre Haute's federal prison

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The local federal prison union says the labor shortage is impacting the facility in Terre Haute - and union leaders fear it could get worse.

News 10 spoke with AFGE Local 720 leadership. They told us correctional officers are working mandated overtime.

They also said case managers, counselors, and teachers are helping fill correctional officer roles. But the union says those roles are also needed.

LINK | Federal employees picket outside prison ahead of vaccine mandate deadline

The union's secretary, Joe Ballard, says the situation can create a potentially dangerous environment.

"If 40 percent of our staff are fired because of this mandate, it's going to be dangerous for the staff and inmates inside the prison," Ballard said.

An attorney in Florida has filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of the national union representing prison workers. It seeks to exclude these workers from the vaccine mandate.

Federal employees must be vaccinated by November 9 or risk losing their jobs.