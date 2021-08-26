Union and Regional issue joint plea as both hospitals get slammed with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two Wabash Valley medical groups issued a joint statement on Wednesday urging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The joint plea came from Union Health and Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

Earlier this week, News 10 reported Union Hospital officials said the COVID unit and ICU have been full for several days. Some confirmed COVID patients were waiting for beds.

"We are back to where we were in January of last year with hospitalizations, and that's not where we want to be," Roni Elder, a health educator at the Vigo County Health Department, said.

In Thursday's statement, Regional Hospital said they have a continual flow of patients admitted and discharged from the ICU.

The comment trend both hospitals report, a vast majority of patients admitted into the ICU are unvaccinated.

Schedule a vaccine appointment here or just call 211.

You can see the full statements for both below:

Union Health Statement

“The COVID cases we are admitting now are presumably the Delta variant, which is very contagious and spreads easily,” John Bolinger, DO, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Union Hospital said. “Currently about 90% of the COVID patients requiring admission at Union Hospital are unvaccinated.” Admitted patients are still very ill. A lot of them are requiring intensive care or high flow oxygen. Those that are vaccinated, that have a breakthrough infection, seem to be having less severe symptoms. So mild, in fact, that many patients question whether they have just the common cold or seasonal allergies. The only thing, at this point, that’s going to reduce the number of COVID infections is having more people vaccinated. Nothing else will work to the same extent.”

Terre Haute Regional Hospital statement

“Terre Haute Regional Hospital has seen an increase in COVID-19 patients in the past few weeks, similar to what other hospitals are seeing in the Wabash Valley,” Ajay Deshpande, MD, pulmonologist and medical director of respiratory therapy at Terre Haute Regional Hospital, said. “This increase causes intensive care units to reach capacity at certain times. On a regular basis, there is a continual flow of patients admitted and discharged from the ICU. When nearing capacity, we make every effort to expand additional step-down and medical bed areas. Our hospital leaders are continually monitoring the situation closely and continue to plan by assessing resources and support to help meet the needs of our community. The large majority of COVID-19 patients being treated in our hospital are unvaccinated. We strongly encourage people in our area to get the vaccine and follow the CDC's recommendations for preventing the spread of the virus.”