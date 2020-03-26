Clear

Union Hospital’s Incident Command Center is Key to COVID-19 Operation

Union Hospital announced the first case of COVID-19 in Vigo County just last week. To deal with this chaotic time, they have established a central information location.

Posted: Mar 26, 2020 6:21 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Union Hospital announced the first case of COVID-19 in Vigo County just last week. To deal with this chaotic time, they have established a central information location.

Union hospital’s Incident Command Center was set in motion 18 days ago. It’s a core group of nine people who make decisions on patient flow and information distribution. Union’s EMS Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Barry Nicoson talked more about the ICC’s function.

The ICC is essentially the nucleus of decision making and information during the Coronavirus pandemic. Nicoson says they make decisions like deciding to put the tent up to test patients at Union. They also decide who can and cannot be tested for COVID-19 based on criteria from the CDC.

Nicoson says they will filter out information to the community and health partners as necessary, and they also have been collaborating with Regional.
He says this team has been built over the last three to four years.

They have the necessary personnel to run 24/7 if needed and are ready for anything.

“Everything filters through us and we do that on purpose because if we have one center to make the decisions, the decisions stay consistent,” he said, “If we don’t do that, then we don’t keep track of what we are doing. We have all of those positions filled with very very qualified people.”

The ICC has made decisions such as reducing the number of hospital entrances to three during the day and one at night. Also, they’ve made decisions on visitor restrictions.

“Our incident command people that are in the incident command are in and out all the time and doing what they need to do to run their day-to-day operations wherever they’re at,” Nicoson said, “Whether that be ER, up on the floors, ICU, fourth floor, whatever it might be, they’re just handling it.”

Their role also includes planning ahead and giving out information. Nicoson says they communicate with the Indiana State health department every day before 10:00 A.M.

This includes how much protective equipment, ICU beds, and ventilators they have, and, of course, any positive COVID-19 cases. Nicoson says the ICC has been working hard to address public concern over a possible shortage of supplies.

“They have been working diligently on a plan for that. We have a decent number of ventilators, but the potential for not having enough is there,” he said, “We’ve planned ahead for that. There’s a potential to run two patients on one vent—just ways you can do things like that to maximize and our people are on top of it.”

Nicoson says their team is there to serve and keep people safe, and they have improved significantly since they began almost three weeks ago.

“I believe at Day 18, our motion is strictly forward and doing well,” he concluded, “I believe the difference between day 18 and Day one is that we are smarter than we were day one. I think we’re better than we were day one, and I think we’ll be better tomorrow than we are today.”

Nicoson says for the time being, listen to the mandate. Stay home, wash your hands, and disinfect everything—Not just for yourself, but to protect all those around you.

