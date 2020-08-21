Union Hospital to reimplement visitor restrictions, citing COVID-19 case and hospitalization increases

TERRE HAUTE/CLINTON, Ind., (WTHI) - Union Hospital locations in both Terre Haute and Clinton will reimplement stricter visitor restrictions.
Officials say this is due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Restrictions will be reduced back to one visitor per patient. The exception is NICU and pediatrics patients, who can have two designated visitors.
Visitors must be 18-years-old or older. Visitors must also go through a screening process and wear a mask at all times.
COVID-19 patients can not have a visitor unless they are at the end of life.
The restrictions start on Monday.
Visiting hours are from 11 am to 8 pm.
FULL LIST OF RESTRICTIONS
• Visitor must be 18 years or older.
• Visitors are required to wear a mask at all times – NO EXCEPTIONS.
• Visitor must be screened for COVID-19 symptoms. If symptoms are present, visitor will be denied entry to the facility.
• COVID-19 positive or suspected-positive patients will not be allowed a visitor, unless they are at the end of life.
• Visiting hours for the hospital are 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
• One (1) designated visitor allowed with patient in the hospital.
• One (1) designated visitor in Labor Room and Mother/Baby.
MUST be the same visitor between both units.
• Two (2) designated visitors in NICU and Pediatrics.
MUST be the same two visitors the entire stay.
• One (1) designated visitor allowed in the ER.
• One (1) designated visitor allowed with patient during an appointment/procedure.