Union Hospital to reimplement visitor restrictions, citing COVID-19 case and hospitalization increases

TERRE HAUTE/CLINTON, Ind., (WTHI) - Union Hospital locations in both Terre Haute and Clinton will reimplement stricter visitor restrictions.

Officials say this is due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Restrictions will be reduced back to one visitor per patient. The exception is NICU and pediatrics patients, who can have two designated visitors.

Visitors must be 18-years-old or older. Visitors must also go through a screening process and wear a mask at all times.

COVID-19 patients can not have a visitor unless they are at the end of life.

The restrictions start on Monday.

Visiting hours are from 11 am to 8 pm.

FULL LIST OF RESTRICTIONS

• Visitor must be 18 years or older.

• Visitors are required to wear a mask at all times – NO EXCEPTIONS.

• Visitor must be screened for COVID-19 symptoms. If symptoms are present, visitor will be denied entry to the facility.

• COVID-19 positive or suspected-positive patients will not be allowed a visitor, unless they are at the end of life.

• Visiting hours for the hospital are 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

• One (1) designated visitor allowed with patient in the hospital.

• One (1) designated visitor in Labor Room and Mother/Baby.

MUST be the same visitor between both units.

• Two (2) designated visitors in NICU and Pediatrics.

MUST be the same two visitors the entire stay.

• One (1) designated visitor allowed in the ER.

• One (1) designated visitor allowed with patient during an appointment/procedure.