Union Hospital to close COVID-19 Incident Command Center, hotline

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Union Hospital in Terre Haute has been a vital resource since the COVID-19 pandemic began. However, one part is coming to an end.

Union Hospital announced the Incident Command Center is closing.

That's effective Friday. The closure coincides with the reopening of the state.

The hotline will also close effective today.

Since the pandemic began in Indiana the command center answered around 5,000 calls.

In the last few weeks, those calls have decreased.

Officials say if there's a surge in cases, the hotline and command center will be made available again.