Union Hospital shows off new surgical technology

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Union Hospital in Terre Haute unveiled it's Davinci Surgical Platform on Wednesday night.

The equipment helps doctors perform surgeries on issues like hernias.

The hospital hosted a presentation describing the new technology.

It's a robotic device that has a 3-D vision, allowing doctors to make a more precise incision.

Doctors say by using the technology, patients' pain and recovery time after surgery will decrease.