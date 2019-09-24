Union Hospital set to replace traditional oxygen tanks

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Union Hospital in Terre Haute says it is the first in the state to have a new tool for patients.

The hospital is replacing traditional oxygen tanks with 'Intelliox Oxygen Tanks.'

These new tanks have a digital display and two alarms for oxygen levels.

This will help ensure patients and caregivers know when the tank is running low.

Their first day of use will be on Wednesday.