Union Hospital reflects on providing mental health support for staff during COVID-19 pandemic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More than one in five health care workers across the world have experienced anxiety, depression, or PTSD during the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s according to new research by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Research.

Providing help to those who have dedicated the past year to helping others—this was and is the top priority for Union Hospital in Terre Haute. News 10 spoke with one woman who is a centerpiece in that mission.

Reverend Deb Moore-Hardin is a chaplain for patients, families, and staff at Union Hospital. Her main role is to relieve any stress that those individuals are feeling. It’s safe to say that her office has been busier than normal over the past year.

She says the Union Hospital administration was excellent in supporting health care workers. She, herself, ramped up staff outreach during the heart of the pandemic with weekly emails meant to reflect and inspire.

“I was here to talk to them about what dealing with COVID-19 was like. Here to process particularly busy days or days when perhaps they faced a difficult situation,” Moore-Hardin explained, “It was important to keep morale up for everybody and to let them know that what they do is very important every day.”

Moore-Hardin says workers approached her for various reasons. Perhaps they were stressed because of the increased workload, or they worried that they may bring COVID-19 home to their loved ones. However, Moore-Hardin says above all, workers were most concerned with providing the best possible health care for their patients. Throughout the past year, she says Union Hospital staff went above and beyond to do just that.

“It required them to become surrogate families when families could not visit,” Moore-Hardin said, “They were ready and willing to do that and they did that so that the public knows that their loved one, indeed, was cared for—body, mind, and spirit.”

Moore-Hardin says she takes great pride in helping frontline workers through this stressful time. She believes that it’s made Union Hospital stronger and even better at what they do.

“I think we have grown in just how we do health care because, like every hospital, we had to adapt and we had to do it quickly, and they did,” Moore-Hardin concluded, “People have lived into their call in ways that they would not have imagined a year ago, and I hope that they feel good about that.”

Moore-Hardin says it’s okay to be honest that, yes, staff members surely are fatigued. That’s why she says it’s important to continue working with staff and keep moving forward.