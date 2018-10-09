Union Hospital receives special certification from the State of Illinois

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Union Hospital in Terre Haute serves more than 10,000 children a year...and many of those kids are from across the state line.

That's why the hospital was happy to announce that they received certification from the State of Illinois for emergency pediatric preparedness.

It took the hospital about a year to earn the honor.

Everything from special education for nursing staff and doctors...to making sure they have appropriately sized equipment, like blood pressure cuffs for infants and toddlers.

Those we spoke with say the children are underserved in this area.

The certification is especially good because Union works closely with EMS providers from Illinois.