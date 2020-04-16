Union Hospital receives N-95 mask and other PPE donations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Union Hospital in Terre Haute received a gift on Thursday.
It comes as hospitals across the country are struggling to provide personal protective equipment or PPE for its employees.
Taghleef Industries in Terre Haute donated N-95 masks to Union Hospital.
News 10 spoke with hospital officials.
They say the donations will be put to good use.
The hospital also received a donation of protective equipment from Lucasfilms.
The movie production company has been shut down because of the pandemic.
In the meantime, workers have been making equipment to aid hospitals.
