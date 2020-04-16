Union Hospital receives N-95 mask and other PPE donations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Union Hospital in Terre Haute received a gift on Thursday.

It comes as hospitals across the country are struggling to provide personal protective equipment or PPE for its employees.

Taghleef Industries in Terre Haute donated N-95 masks to Union Hospital.

News 10 spoke with hospital officials.

They say the donations will be put to good use.

The hospital also received a donation of protective equipment from Lucasfilms.

The movie production company has been shut down because of the pandemic.

In the meantime, workers have been making equipment to aid hospitals.