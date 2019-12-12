Clear

Union Hospital receives American Heart Association honors

The association gave out this recognition for a hospital's care of stroke patients.

Posted: Dec 12, 2019 2:45 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Union Hospital in Terre Haute received a special honor.

The American Heart Association gave the Union Health Stroke team the gold status.

News 10 spoke with a doctor who works with stroke patients.

He says that while this is good news the work doesn't stop there.

"We are in the process of doing other things to improve our stroke program. Like reaching out to the community and educating them. We are incorporating the stroke into population health and thinking of starting something like a stroke clinic to prevent the stroke in the population," Neurologist Dr. Mellekate Vishwas said.

Officials say they would also like to move forward with a comprehensive stroke center someday.

