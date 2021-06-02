Union Hospital partners with The Milk Bank to sell breast milk to moms and their kids

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Union Hospital in Terre Haute will partner with The Milk Bank in Indianapolis to help fill a need in our community.

The Milk Bank gives mothers who are struggling with breastfeeding a chance to buy breast milk. It also gives those who are having no trouble breastfeeding a chance to give back to their communities.

Now, Union Hospital is accepting donations and also selling breast milk here in Terre Haute.

Kristen Moore is the Director of Maternal and Child Services at Union Hospital. She told News 10 she saw a need in this community when one mom came to her asking about getting breast milk for her child.

Moore says she is thrilled to be able to help the community in this way.

"So anything that we can do, any part that we can play to better the health of moms in our community and infants in our community, we want to do everything we can," Moore said.

To learn more about The Milk Bank, click here.