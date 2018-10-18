Union Hospital learns about new plan that addresses after care treatment, readmission

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new plan at Union Hospital is looking to address after care treatment.

Medical professionals learned about "Population Health" on Thursday.

Leaders say the plan is about giving patients the right care at the right time and in the right setting.

The goal is to keep up treatment after a patient's hospital stay by making it accessible and cost-effective. Leaders say it would also help curb readmission rates.

"Some of the barriers for hospital readmissions, it's multifaceted, there's a lot of barriers," said Case Manager Director Ann Smith, "It's as simple as transportation, getting in to our physicians. It's literacy, it's understanding our health care and our conditions. It's financials, having the dollars to get our medications to treat conditions and dollars to keep us well."

While Union Hospital ranks well, nationally, in readmissions, Smith says there are still more ways to improve.

Through Population Health, Smith says they're hoping to promote consistent check-ups with physicians as opposed to just scheduling visits when a patient is already ill.

"One big key of that is annual wellness," she said, "It's seeing your primary care physician once a year. Many of us, we don't go to our physician until we're sick, and a lot of times that then will warrant a direct admission to the hospital. We need to see our primary care physicians annually to keep us well and manage our health condition."

So what does this new plan mean for you? Smith says expect more involvement and resources from your physician and neighboring providers.

"They're going to see more help available when they see their physician," she said, "They're going to expect phone calls from different health care providers. Essentially, what they will see is help navigating through the health care system."

Population Health is in its beginning stages. However, leaders say you can expect it to roll out on January 1.