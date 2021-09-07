Union Hospital emergency rooms are filling up with patients

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI TV) - Union Hospital's emergency room has reached excessive volumes following the Labor Day weekend.

The hospital tells News 10 that additional providers have been brought in to help triage the higher-than-normal patient swell.

The emergency room remains open, but patients should expect extended delays.

Union Health also tells News 10 that elective procedures have also been postponed.

Staff concludes by saying "The best thing the public can do to help themselves and our community is to get vaccinated."