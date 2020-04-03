Clear

Union Hospital receives donation of 1,000 masks

Families of current and former Chinese students at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology are giving back.

Posted: Apr 3, 2020 7:32 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A Wabash Valley hospital is benefiting from an international donation.

Families of current and former Chinese students at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology are giving back.

93 families from China donated surgical masks to Union Hospital. 

Staff from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology presented the donation to Union Hospital on behalf of the families on Friday.

The hospital received around 1,000 masks. 

”The fact that their students have had such a great experience, they wanted to be able to show how much they feel a connection to this community and the Wabash Valley,” said Jared Goulding, associate director for graduate and international admissions at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

Union Hospital says these masks will be put to use on the med-surg floors.

At this time, one thousand masks can last them between four to five days.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 65°
Showers Developing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Where Local Hospitals stand with PPE supply and how you can help

Image

'With one phone call, you're back at square one,' COVID-19 pandemic forces couples to postpone weddi

Image

Tornado Safe Place

Image

Local business donates a portion of sales to COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund

Image

Sullivan Mayor talks about COVID-19

Image

The Bridge Church helps local students

Image

Indiana SNAP recipients will begin receiving maximum benefit amounts next week

Image

Menards banning children under age 16

Image

Union Hospital receives donation of 1,000 masks

Image

Where Local Hospitals stand with PPE supply and how you can help

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus