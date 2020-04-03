Union Hospital receives donation of 1,000 masks

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A Wabash Valley hospital is benefiting from an international donation.

Families of current and former Chinese students at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology are giving back.

93 families from China donated surgical masks to Union Hospital.

Staff from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology presented the donation to Union Hospital on behalf of the families on Friday.

The hospital received around 1,000 masks.

”The fact that their students have had such a great experience, they wanted to be able to show how much they feel a connection to this community and the Wabash Valley,” said Jared Goulding, associate director for graduate and international admissions at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

Union Hospital says these masks will be put to use on the med-surg floors.

At this time, one thousand masks can last them between four to five days.