Union Hospital officials say patients are waiting for rooms as COVID-19 numbers surge - here's their plea for you

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Union Hospital officials say their emergency room has reached excessive volumes, that's after a surge in Delta Variant cases following the holiday weekend.

Right now Union has 75 patients admitted with Covid infections, and only 65 of them have beds.

The other 10 are still waiting for a room.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Bolinger says about 87 percent of Covid admissions are in unvaccinated patients.

He says one in 10 of the patients admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 won't survive.

Union's service area is predicted to be one of the hardest hit in the state for several reasons, the largest one being the community's low vaccination rates. That, with the lack of abiding by COVID regulations...such as social distancing and masking up during community events.

He says if we continue down this path, Union won't have enough resources to effectively care for patients come mid-October.

"I would like the public to know that this is a very serious and critical situation we're experiencing right now. I don't want to panic the public," Bolinger said.

"I think we're in control of this, but I do want the public to be vigilant in helping us protect the population from more infections."

Hospital officials say Union needs your help to avoid overwhelming the system.

They're urging people to get vaccinated.

You can still sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations and testing.

Learn how to get vaccinated in Indiana here, and in Illinois here.