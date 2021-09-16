Union Health updates COVID-19 hospitalization numbers, and a large majority are unvaccinated

TERRE HAUTE/CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Union Health just released updated COVID-19 hospitalization numbers for its hospitals in Terre Haute and Clinton.

The trend of people in the hospital with the virus continues to be mostly unvaccinated.

As of September 16, the two hospitals have 81 patients with COVID-19. Of the 81, 10 are vaccinated.

When it comes to ICU patients, the two hospitals have 15. Only one out of the 15 is vaccinated.

Fourteen total patients are on a ventilator. Of those 14, 13 are unvaccinated. One is vaccinated.

How does this compare to last week?

Hospitalizations are up in both Clinton and Terre Haute. Last week, Union Health reported a total of 67 people in the hospital with COVID-19.

ICU patients between the two hospitals have gone down. Last week, there were a total of 19 patients in the ICU.