Union Health to mandate COVID-19 vaccination for its staff

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute health group says it will require its staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Thursday, Union Health said it would require all of its "associates" to receive the vaccine by November 1. Hospital officials said some exemptions would apply.

The hospital cites the growing number of COVID-19 cases along with it variants.

In a written statement from Union Health, its Chief Medical Officer said:

"Over the last year and a half, all of us at Union Health have witnessed how debilitating COVID-19 can be," said John Bolinger, Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Medical Affairs. "We realize there is no better way of protecting our patients, visitors, community, each other and ourselves than to take this step of mandating the vaccine among our associates."