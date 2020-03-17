Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Union Health suspending all non-urgent elective surgeries and procedures

Union Health says it will suspend all non-urgent elective surgeries and procedures - starting March 18.

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 12:06 PM
Updated: Mar 17, 2020 12:24 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Union Health says it will suspend all non-urgent elective surgeries and procedures.

This starts on Wednesday, March 18.

This is after Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb asked medical facilities across the state to do this earlier in the week.

"Hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers should cancel and/or postpone elective and non-urgent surgical procedures immediately. This action will help the healthcare system conserve resources and personnel necessary to meet emerging health needs. Physicians should continue to perform critical procedures necessary to prevent short-term and/or long-term adverse effects to their patients’ overall health," Holcomb said on Monday.

Non-urgent elective surgeries include surgeries and procedures that can be deferred without an immediate threat to health and patient safety.

This change includes Union Hospital in both Terre Haute and Clinton and the Wabash Valley Surgery Center.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Cloudy and Warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'It's our city, it's our responsibility,' Local church cancels annual event due to Coronavirus

Image

Tuesday: Clouds in the morning, but some afternoon sunshine possible. High: 54°

Image

Austin Petrillo

Image

Griffin Comer

Image

Local daycare seeing increased demand

Image

Vigo County Annex to remain open

Image

Horrall Family

Image

Coal company cuts 60 jobs

Image

The need for blood donations

Image

Illinois restaurant dealing with restrictions

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man