Union Health suspending all non-urgent elective surgeries and procedures

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Union Health says it will suspend all non-urgent elective surgeries and procedures.

This starts on Wednesday, March 18.

This is after Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb asked medical facilities across the state to do this earlier in the week.

"Hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers should cancel and/or postpone elective and non-urgent surgical procedures immediately. This action will help the healthcare system conserve resources and personnel necessary to meet emerging health needs. Physicians should continue to perform critical procedures necessary to prevent short-term and/or long-term adverse effects to their patients’ overall health," Holcomb said on Monday.

Non-urgent elective surgeries include surgeries and procedures that can be deferred without an immediate threat to health and patient safety.

This change includes Union Hospital in both Terre Haute and Clinton and the Wabash Valley Surgery Center.