Union Health sees higher than normal wait times at ERs and convenient care facilities due to COVID-19 surge

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local hospital says they have seen increased wait times at their facilities due to rising COVID-19 cases.

On Tuesday, Union Health released a statement saying they are experiencing higher than normal wait times at its Union Hospital emergency room and its convenient care facilities.

LINK | Vigo County Commissioners want you to make your own choices with masks and vaccines - here's what was behind their Monday statement

The statement said clinical teams are working through patient volumes while also prioritizing the different levels of severity.

“Our emergency room and hospital have been busier than normal the last few weeks. These challenges have unfortunately led to longer than usual wait times for emergency room care,” said Osman Abbasi, DO, Medical Director Emergency Medicine, Union Hospital. “Despite these challenges, we want our community to know that we are fully committed to providing the best care possible in the Wabash Valley. We appreciate your patience as we continue to navigate through an unprecedented pandemic.”

On Tuesday, the Vigo County Health Department said the county will be downgraded to "orange" status on the state's COVID-19 map as cases increase.