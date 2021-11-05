Union Health reports latest COVID-19 hospitalization numbers - here's a look

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Union Health has released its latest COVID-19 based hospitalizations, and the numbers continue to trend down.

These numbers include both Union Hospital in Terre Haute and Clinton as of November 4.

Right now, they have 19 unvaccinated patients. Five patients in the hospital have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

In the ICU, Union says they have eight unvaccinated patients. None of the ICU patients are vaccinated.

Union reports six unvaccinated patients on a ventilator with no vaccinated people.

Since the start of the pandemic, 307 people have died from the virus in Vigo County.