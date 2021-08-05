Union Health reimposes strict visitor restrictions at both hospital locations

TERRE HAUTE/CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - COVID-19 restrictions are back for two Wabash Valley hospitals.

On Thursday, Union Health said it would reimpose strict visitor restrictions at both Union Hospital locations, in Terre Haute and Clinton.

They said Union Medical Group offices are not impacted at this time.

Union officials said this is due to an increase in COVID-19 infections.

See the new restrictions below:

Non-COVID-19 Visitation

(2) designated visitors, including the Emergency Room.

(2) visitors - parents ONLY in the NICU/Pediatrics.

(2) designated labor room visitors, plus one additional visitor a day in the Mother Baby Unit.

(2) designated visitors for entire labor room stay. Visiting hours do NOT apply to Labor & Delivery area.

(2) parents may accompany underage child for testing. Visitors permitted to accompany vulnerable patients only, ie: patients with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, cognitive impairments – including dementia, Down Syndrome, autism, victims of sexual battery – including an advocate present during a medical forensic exam.

(2) visitors permitted in waiting room.

Visitors must pass an initial screen to enter the hospice facility, but other elements such as number and/or age of visitors is defined and monitored by the hospice unit.

Suspected or Confirmed COVID-19 Visitation

(1) visitor, unless the patient is on aerosol generating procedures (AGPs) – then visitation must be limited to virtual offerings or approved under dire circumstances.

This applies to all areas – except for NICU/Pediatrics, Mother Baby and Labor & Delivery. Special considerations may be made on a case-by-case basis.