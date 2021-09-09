Union Health posts latest COVID-19 hospitalization numbers - here's how they look

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Union Health posted its updated hospitalization numbers on Thursday.

The numbers show that most of the patients hospitalized at Union Hospital in Terre Haute and its Clinton location are not vaccinated.

Between the two hospitals, there are a total of 67 patients in the hospital with COVID-19. Among those 67, 54 are unvaccinated. Thirteen are vaccinated.

Going further, Union Health says they have 19 patients in the intensive care unit. Of those 19, only two are vaccinated. Seventeen have not received a COVID-19 vaccine.

When it comes to patients on a ventilator, there are a total of 15. Thirteen of the 15 are unvaccinated.

On Wednesday, we talked with Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Bolinger. He told us one in 10 patients admitted into the hospital with COVID-19 won't survive.

"I would like the public to know that this is a very serious and critical situation we're experiencing right now. I don't want to panic the public," Bolinger said.

He says if we continue down this path, Union expects the number of patients to exceed the

number of available beds come mid-October.

How do the numbers look statewide?

The state's ICU beds are running low. As of Thursday, only 16.4 percent of hospital beds across the state are available.

Fifty percent of ICU beds are in use for non-COVID-19 patients, with 33.6 percent of the beds in use for COVID-19.

Statewide hospitalizations started a steady climb in July after the peak in November 2020.

New cases

On Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 5,240 new positive cases. These were for September 6 throughSeptember 8. The state has an 11.6 percent seven-day positivity rate.

Vigo County reported 90 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with a 12.6 percent seven-day positivity rate.