TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's another COVID-19 vaccine site change in Terre Haute.

The Landsbaum Health Clinic will only be open for second doses. The clinic will close entirely in around three weeks.

A new clinic was set up on the first floor of the Union Professional Office Building. It is on the Union Hospital campus in building number five, in suite 107.

