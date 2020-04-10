TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There are changes at the downtown Terre Haute Union Health location.
The entrance is now a temporary screening location. It's an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Health professionals can look at patient symptoms and get them to the care they need.
The check-in process has also been streamlined.
Pediatrics, family medicine, and convenient care will remain open at the downtown location.
Related Content
- Union Health makes changes at downtown Terre Haute location
- Chili's Terre Haute location closes
- Sycamore Winery announces an expansion to downtown Terre Haute location
- Winery ready to open downtown Terre Haute location
- Crows in downtown Terre Haute
- Downtown Terre Haute receives a patriotic make-over
- Kidney care facility opens Terre Haute location
- New insurance location open in Terre Haute
- Bank opens new Terre Haute location
- Terre Haute business opens second location
Scroll for more content...