Union Health is expanding access of care by opening a new convenient care facility on Terre Haute’s eastside.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (Press Release) - Union Medical Group Eastside will include a second Convenient Care office, Dermatology with Dr. June Kunapareddy, and an additional family practice location that will become the new offices of Hans Andreasen, MD, Ann Monken, NP and Joyce Boeglin, NP.

Union Health officials identified a growing healthcare need near the I-70/Indiana 46 corridor and wanted to provide more accessible health services. Ground was turned last June on the new 14,000 square foot, $2.5 million facility.

“This was a growing area near Highway 46 and I-70 with new demands and we wanted to be more accessible to patients on the eastside,” Pam Smith, Director of Clinical Operations of Union Medical Group, said.

Walk-ins will be accepted at Convenient Care for those needing medical care for a minor injury or illness. Convenient Care hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and closed on Sundays.

To make an appointment with Family Medicine, call 812.244.1801. For Dermatology, call 812.244.1821.

The facility will open its doors to patients beginning Monday, June 15, 2020.

Union Medical Group Eastside is located at 2133 S. State Rd. 46 in the Sycamore Terrace (adjacent to Walmart East).