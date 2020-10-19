Union Health installs new air cycling units throughout facilities

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- As case numbers continue to rise, Union Health leaders are finding ways to limit the spread of the virus.

They're installing new active airflow units. The system cycles the air in a room and kills harmful particles.

In a normal-sized room, the system will clean the air every 17 minutes. It does that by taking in air that's released and filtering it out.

News 10 spoke with Patricio Daneri with Energy Harness. That's the company that makes this system.

Daneri told us air is very dirty and it's the perfect place for an airborne virus to spread.

"The very best way to combat the virus is by recycling the air in a room with poor ventilation. It's not specific to COVID-19 it can fight the flu it can even fight influenza as well," said Daneri.

The systems are placed in high traffic areas in the hospital.

More than 48 units have been installed in areas like entrances, waiting rooms and testing areas for COVID-19.

We also spoke with Mike Mullins, who's the System Director of Facilities.

"Obviously with COVID-19 we were looking for different ways to protect both our patients our visitors and our staff," said Mullins.

Every unit should be installed by next week.