Union Health hospitalizations down from its last update - zero vaccinated patients in ICU or on ventilators

TERRE HAUTE/CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Union Health released its latest hospitalization numbers, and they have zero vaccinated patients in ICU or on a ventilator.

The stats include both Union Hospital in Linton and Union Hospital in Clinton. An overall look at the numbers shows hospitalizations are down.

Both hospitals have a total of 65 patients. That is down from 81 patients in their last update on September 16. Of the 65 currently in the hospital, only ten are vaccinated.

There are 12 patients in the ICU with COVID-19. All 12 are unvaccinated. This number is also down from the last update, when there were 16 patients in the ICU.

Union says ten patients are on a ventilator. All ten have not been vaccinated. Again, this number is down from the last update, where they had 13 people on a ventilator.