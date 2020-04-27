Union Health expands services to provide safe COVID-19 testing

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Union Health is expanding services when it comes to COVID-19 testing.

The hospital is opening a respiratory clinic downtown to expand its ability to test patients.

It's a place employers can send an employee with symptoms to be tested immediately.

We spoke with doctors at Union on Monday. They told us this is another option to help provide testing and limit exposure to patients.

"Doing the social distancing thing, limiting the amount of people going to the emergency rooms...going to the hospitals, because we want to keep those for those that are really sick. That's why we're doing what we doing. We are doing it for the community to make sure they feel safe and secure," Dr. Eric Pickrell said.

Since the clinic opened last week, Pickrell says they've already tested between 50 and 100 patients.