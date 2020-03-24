Clear

Union Health cuts weekends from its COVID-19 hotline

Union Health has made a change to the hours of its dedicated COVID-19 hotline.

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 4:12 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Union Health has made a change to the hours of its dedicated COVID-19 hotline.

Previously, it was accepting calls seven days a week. They have scaled that back to Monday through Friday. The hours are 7:00 am. to 7:00 p.m.

The line was set up for people with questions about the virus, giving you a chance to speak with healthcare professionals.

The phone number is 812-238-4871.

Image

Tuesday night: Showers continue, cool. Low: 37

Image

Local group see an increase in people picking up food for their children

Image

Local teacher stays connected with students through Facebook live videos

Image

Positive effects of COVID-19, why police say it's lowering crime rates

Image

Tuesday: Cloudy, showers late. High: 54

Image

Brian Smith

Image

Seniors talk about state tourney being canelled

Image

Local hair salon donates 100 boxes of gloves for medical workers ahead of forced closure

Image

Overnight: Cloudy & cold. Chilly breeze. Low: 35°

Image

'Science at Home' program connects families, keeps employees busy at Children's Museum

