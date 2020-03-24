Union Health cuts weekends from its COVID-19 hotline

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Union Health has made a change to the hours of its dedicated COVID-19 hotline.

Previously, it was accepting calls seven days a week. They have scaled that back to Monday through Friday. The hours are 7:00 am. to 7:00 p.m.

The line was set up for people with questions about the virus, giving you a chance to speak with healthcare professionals.

The phone number is 812-238-4871.