TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Union Health has made a change to the hours of its dedicated COVID-19 hotline.
Previously, it was accepting calls seven days a week. They have scaled that back to Monday through Friday. The hours are 7:00 am. to 7:00 p.m.
The line was set up for people with questions about the virus, giving you a chance to speak with healthcare professionals.
The phone number is 812-238-4871.
Related Content
- Union Health cuts weekends from its COVID-19 hotline
- COVID-19’s impact on your Mental Health
- Homework Hotline receives $2.85 million grant
- Grill Us hotline returns for 6th year
- New three digit hotline could save lives
- Union Hospital/Union Health officially make deal with Care Source
- Students called a suicide hotline listed on their ID cards. It was sex hotline instead.
- Union Health holds seminar about prescribing exercise
- Vigo County Health Department reports three positive cases of COVID-19
- Indiana to consider creating a government corruption hotline
Scroll for more content...