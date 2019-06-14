Union Health breaks ground on new eastside clinic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new clinic will soon be open on Terre Haute’s east side.

Union Health broke ground on the new eastside clinic Friday morning. It will be located in the Sycamore Terrace shopping center.

Union Health officials say this new clinic will give patients better access to care. Patients can get convenient care without an appointment. Primary care, dermatology and lab services will also be offered.

Union Health CEO Steve Holman says, "We want to provide care close to home so I think that the east side is a growing area for the Wabash Valley and the services that are to come out here so we want to be here with that and provide those services. That's not only that but also the ones that are traveling by on the interstate."

Holman say he hopes to have the project done in January of next year.