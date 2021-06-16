Union Health and Regional Hospital loosen COVID-19 visitor restrictions

VIGO/VERMILLION COUNTIES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two Wabash Valley medical providers say they will loosen COVID-19 visitor restrictions at their hospitals.
On Wednesday, both Union Health and Terre Haute Regional Hospital announced the change.
Union Health Changes
Starting June 17, two people over 18-years-old will be allowed to visit non-COVID-19 patients. Visitors to the hospital will continue to be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Visitation hours will take place from 8 am to 8 pm.
This change includes facilities in both Terre Haute and Clinton.
Terre Haute Regional Changes
Regional says two visitors will be allowed at a time to their facility. A press release from the hospital does not mention anything about age restrictions.
No visitation will be allowed for people in the behavioral health unit or anyone with a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19.
A hospital representative says they will allow overnight visitors for the following situations:
- Pediatrics
- NICU
- Laboring Mothers
- Patient advocates, pre/post-surgery
- End of life
- Designated support person for a patient with a disability
Visitors to the hospital have to wear a mask at all times.