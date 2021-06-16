Union Health and Regional Hospital loosen COVID-19 visitor restrictions

VIGO/VERMILLION COUNTIES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two Wabash Valley medical providers say they will loosen COVID-19 visitor restrictions at their hospitals.

On Wednesday, both Union Health and Terre Haute Regional Hospital announced the change.

Union Health Changes

Starting June 17, two people over 18-years-old will be allowed to visit non-COVID-19 patients. Visitors to the hospital will continue to be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Visitation hours will take place from 8 am to 8 pm.

This change includes facilities in both Terre Haute and Clinton.

Terre Haute Regional Changes

Regional says two visitors will be allowed at a time to their facility. A press release from the hospital does not mention anything about age restrictions.

No visitation will be allowed for people in the behavioral health unit or anyone with a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19.

A hospital representative says they will allow overnight visitors for the following situations:

Pediatrics

NICU

Laboring Mothers

Patient advocates, pre/post-surgery

End of life

Designated support person for a patient with a disability

Visitors to the hospital have to wear a mask at all times.