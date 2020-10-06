Union Health Foundation hosts essay contest for Vigo County 5th graders

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Union Health Foundation is hosting an essay contest for local fifth graders.

The topic is 'Why you're thankful for health care workers in our in our community."

Your child could win up to $400 for their classroom.

This is open to all fifth graders in public or private schools in the Wabash Valley.

Essays must be typed and no more than 500 words. It is due, by email, to the Union Health Foundation by noon on October 30. A winner will be announced on December 1.

The Foundation will pick the top five entries and publish them on Facebook. Entries with the most likes will win.