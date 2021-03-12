Union Health Adds Specialty Pharmacy Services

TERRE HAUTE (Inside Indiana Business)- Terre Haute-based Union Health is launching an on-site specialty pharmacy service to its network of clinics. The health system says it is partnering with Atlanta-based Trellis Rx to provide the service, which is currently available for patients receiving cancer and rheumatology care at the Hux Center in Terre Haute.

Rhonda Smith, chief nursing officer at Union Health, says specialty pharmacy service is part of the health system's goal of eliminating barriers that prevent some patients from starting and staying on their specialty medications.

Union Health says patients dealing with cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, hepatitis C, and multiple sclerosis, among other conditions, face monthly out-of-pocket costs that can be very expensive.

Smith says the service will give patients and families access to a dedicated team that can guide them through the medication process. The team will be available to help manage financial assistance applications, insurance authorizations and medication refills, as well as education and ongoing counseling from pharmacists.

“By offering high-touch, personalized specialty pharmacy services on-site at Union Health, we can significantly enhance the therapy experience for our patients with chronic and complex conditions," Dan Cleveland, system pharmacy director at Union Health, said in a news release.

Union Health says the services will be expanded to additional clinics over the next two years.