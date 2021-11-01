Union Baptist Church trunk or treat festivities

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you thought the Halloweekend fun ended Saturday night -- that was just the beginning!

The spooky and extra sweet celebrations continued Sunday all over the Wabash Valley!

The Union Baptist Church in Vigo County held their annual trunk or treat Sunday afternoon!

This is the 10th year of the event.

Dozens of kids in costumes galore gathered in the parking lot for a good ole spooktacular time.

Cars were decorated, and candy was distributed to the masses!

Organizers say they have a special message for everyone who came out Sunday...

"We are a very generous congregation...we love people...and we just want people to know Jesus loves them," church treasurer Brenda Raley said.

"We want to show our generosity."