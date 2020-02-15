Unified sports are teaching valuable lessons

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Everyone was a champion Friday at Northview High School. It was the second annual Champions Together Day.

It's a partnership with the IHSAA and Special Olympics Indiana.

Kids on the unified basketball team played in front of their peers during as assembly.

Bethany Jones is the sponsor of the Varsity Club. She says it's all about inclusion at Northview. She says it gives kids with disabilities the chance to play basketball with their classmates.

"The best part about it for me is getting to interact with these kids and see the smiles on their face when they get to play sports like everyone else here at Northview has the opportunity to do," Jones said.

School leaders said unified sports teach all the students life lessons as well as a little competition.