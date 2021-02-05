Indiana's unemployment levels are beginning to recover and are nearing pre-pandemic numbers.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The state of Indiana reached historically high levels of unemployment at the beginning of the pandemic. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, Indiana’s numbers reached as high as 17.5% back in April. Now, the state is back to around 4%, nearing pre-pandemic numbers.

This is a result of a combination of many things including economic and resiliency efforts. Gerry Dick of Inside Indiana Business told me that one of the main reasons Indiana's unemployment levels recovered so quickly is a result of the state's economic reopening plan. Many other states nationwide had much longer and more intense shutdowns than Indiana.

As Indiana began to reopen, more employment opportunities came that other states were not as fortunate to see. Additionally, he attributes this to workers and the way they could adjust their business efforts, during a pandemic.

"It is really a tribute, a testament to the tenacity, the entrepreneurship of these business owners who have been able to change their business models to move and shift the way they do things,” Dick said.

Unemployment levels are continuing to fall nationwide. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the nation’s unemployment rate fell to 6.3%. That is 8.5% lower than at the height of the pandemic.

However, the US is still down nearly 10 million jobs since before the pandemic. Many US citizens are still feeling the effects of unemployment. One local man says he has had trouble receiving his unemployment check.

John Dixon from Shoals Indiana is going on week six of waiting for his unemployment check. Dixon is a construction worker so he is used to being laid off in the winter months. But this is the first time he has had problems receiving his unemployment check.

Dixon says he made an error on his form when he filed for unemployment, but he believes this mistake should not result in six weeks of waiting. News 10 reached out to Indiana’s Department of Workforce Development (DWD). They told a reporter that, "even during the pandemic, 80-85% of unemployment claims are paid within 21 days."

Some cases need further investigation. The DWD says this is because fraud has become a huge problem recently. Dixon, like many others, understands the DWD is swamped with filings but many people do not have the luxury of time.

“Fortunately, I was lucky enough to have money saved back but you think of the people who live paycheck to paycheck… and they are expecting that unemployment (check) to help them through the hard times,” Dixon said.

If you are experiencing problems receiving your unemployment checks, you can call 1-800-891-6499 to speak to a representative. You can also visit their website at www.in.gov/dwd.