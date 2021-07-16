Unemployment benefits continue

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development held a news conference today.

They addressed Hoosier concerns and frustrations over unemployment benefits.

Indiana's unemployment checks stopped on June 26th, but now they're back up and rolling. For some folks in the Wabash Valley, the process of getting that assistance hasn't been easy.

According to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, this time last year, 11.2 percent of Hoosiers were out of a job. Now that number is down to 4.1 percent. Since March 2020, the state has distributed 8-point-6 billion dollars to 875,000 people. So what took so long for benefits to start back up? The department says it had to reach out to the U.S. Department of Labor.

"At that time the program had already stopped so in order for us to follow the wishes or what we thought was the essence of the court's decision we reached out to the U.S. Department of labor and we had been working with them since that time to really get a process in place and a good understanding of how we can evacuate that," says Commissioner Fred Payne DWD's Chief Executive.