Unemployment benefit checks tap out for Indiana and Illinois

WABASH VALLEY, (WTHI)- A financial lifeline for many has ended.

Those who are unemployed will no longer receive the $600 federal supplement as part of the CARES act.

Dr. Robert Guell said the unemployment program simply ran out of time, not money.

The payments officially stopped Saturday, July 25th for Indiana and Illinois.

Dr. Guell said it's been an aid to many since late March.

He did tell us Republican leaders have suggested reducing the amount to $100 a week, where Democrats are pushing that the $600 payments will continue through the rest of the year.

Guell said this will hurt those who can't go back to work.

He said many people have or, take care of someone who lives with health problems.

"The people who have been the most dramatically hit by layoffs have been those people who earn less than $1,000 a week. This is a different kind of moment when it comes to maintaining a social safety net," said Guell.

The unemployment checks are set to expire everywhere else on July 31st.